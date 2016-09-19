© 2021
High Schools In Texas Spend Big Bucks On Football Stadiums

Published September 19, 2016 at 7:17 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a high school football rivalry. Actually, it's a football facilities rivalry in Texas. The Allen High School Eagles' stadium cost $60 million. The Chicago Tribune reports the 18,000-seat stadium doesn't have a TV screen quite as giant as the Dallas Cowboys do, but there is a giant screen. Not to be outdone by the $60 million stadium, a rival school district is about to build a stadium costing $70 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.