Norwegian Metal Star Finds Himself An Unlikely Council Member

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Some musicians branch out when they get older - they become producers or put out an album of standards. The Norwegian metal music star Fenriz, now in his 40s, is going into politics, although not voluntarily. A friend asked him to fill out a candidate list. He never expected to win, and even posted a photo of himself posing with his cat and saying, don't vote for me. Apparently people loved the cat because he's now on a village council for four years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.