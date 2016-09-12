© 2021
College Football Fan Receives Plenty Of Beer Money

Published September 12, 2016 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Hi, Mom, send beer money. A guy was holding that sign Saturday behind the set of "College Gameday," ESPN's football pre-game show. You could see it on camera. The young man, Sam Crowder, also wrote how to send money.

He included his username for Venmo, the money-sharing service. Wasn't just mom who sent money, 2,000 people sent Sam money. You have to send at least a buck, so he made at least $2,000. We all kind of want to hate you, Sam. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.