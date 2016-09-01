© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Icelandic Postal Service Goes The Extra Mile To Deliver Unaddressed Letter

Published September 1, 2016 at 7:33 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Perhaps this could happen only in a country with a powerful elf lobby, you know, a place where elves matter. That would be Iceland, where the postal service recently delivered a letter even though it didn't have an address. It did have a map with a red dot showing its destination, a home outside a tiny town. The envelope did have some helpful details like a horse farm with three kids and lots of sheep. It took three months, but it arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.