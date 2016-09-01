Icelandic Postal Service Goes The Extra Mile To Deliver Unaddressed Letter

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Perhaps this could happen only in a country with a powerful elf lobby, you know, a place where elves matter. That would be Iceland, where the postal service recently delivered a letter even though it didn't have an address. It did have a map with a red dot showing its destination, a home outside a tiny town. The envelope did have some helpful details like a horse farm with three kids and lots of sheep. It took three months, but it arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.