Man Retrieves Friend's Cellphone From Portable Toilet

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JAI HO")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Jai ho.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. That's music from the movie "Slumdog Millionaire," where the first scene captured the sacrifice a boy would make for an autograph. He was locked in an outhouse. The only way out was to jump down and swim out, one of the grosser scenes in Indian cinema, and one that has now been repeated for real - sort of.

In Norway, a guy climbed inside a portable toilet to rescue a friend's cellphone. He got stuck down there. Firefighters used a saw to rescue him, but he got that phone.