Baggage Claim Nightmare: Look-Alike Luggage

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Imagine being on a plane full of people, and you all have the exact same luggage, same type, same color - big mess at baggage claim, right? Well, the British Olympic team landed back from Rio and realized at baggage claim their patriotism had a downside. There are photos online of rows of bright red suitcases. Baggage collection could be interesting, the team tweeted. Olympian Nick Dempsey posted a sad-face selfie from baggage claim saying, mine's the red one. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.