Michigan Couple Gets Married Despite Tornado Warnings

Published August 23, 2016 at 6:27 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A couple in Michigan were set to walk down the aisle over the weekend when sirens sounded, alerting the city to a tornado. Unfazed, the couple went on with the wedding. As the groom told the Grand Rapids Press, the church seemed so sturdy.

And just after the couple said, I do, tornado sirens replaced the peal of wedding bells. And guests huddled away from stained glass windows. The tornado was close, touching down just 3 miles away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.