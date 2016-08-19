Dick Van Dyke Is Still Going Strong At 90

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So if you happened to be at this Denny's in Southern California the other day, you would have been treated to this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE VANTASTIX: (Singing) Chitty chitty bang bang.

GREENE: That is Dick Van Dyke with his quartet the Vantastix. They had just done a TV appearance, were grabbing breakfast and broke into song, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE VANTASTIX: (Singing) Bang Bang. Chitty chitty bang bang. Our fine four-fendered friend.

GREENE: Dick Van Dyke is 90 years old, evidently still going strong. He hit a grand slam with his performance.