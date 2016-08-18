© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Host Of 2020 Summer Olympic Games Has Plans To Beat The Heat

Published August 18, 2016 at 7:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. From mysteriously green swimming pools to stickups at gunpoint, the Rio Olympics have been a bit chaotic. But the 2020 Games in Tokyo are shaping up to be a different story. The capital is super hot and humid in the summer, so Japan's government is busy installing heat detectors and a heat-stroke warning system for athletes and spectators. Plus, they're considering installing misters - nice, though, hard to compete with Rio's tropical beaches. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.