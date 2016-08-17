French Mayor Moves To Ban Pokemon Characters From His Community

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The mayor of a French village near Lyon wants to ban some true characters from his community. He sent a decree to the Pokemon Company, saying their creatures have created an anarchical settlement. Mayor Fabrice Beauvois says people searching for Pokemon aren't paying attention and could endanger drivers. It's also leading to gatherings at night. Indeed, in Sweden, a mom complained after two teenagers were on a Friday-night Pokemon search and ran into a couple canoodling. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.