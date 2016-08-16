© 2021
Fisherman Helps Shark That Is Too Tired To Swim Off On Its Own

Published August 16, 2016 at 7:30 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. In the ultimate case of catch and release, a man in Ocean City, Md., caught a shark with the intention of letting it go. But the shark was too tired to swim off on its own after struggling mightily against the line. So the man, determined to get the shark back out to sea, dragged it, then wrapped it in his arms and carried the tired shark out to deeper waters where unhooked, it swam away.

