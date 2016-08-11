© 2021
Crash-Landing Survivor Wins Sweepstakes Prize

Published August 11, 2016 at 7:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a very lucky man, Mohammed Basheer, who works in Dubai. This month, he made a lucky escape. He was on a plane that crash-landed in Dubai, and he got out of that burning plane and then got lucky again. He bought a ticket in a sweepstakes sponsored by the duty-free shops at Dubai's famous airport and won $1 million. Says he'll use that money to support his family back home in India while he keeps working in an auto body shop. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.