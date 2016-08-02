This Baby Shower Greeting Card Tells It Like It Is

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. They say nothing can prepare you to be a parent. Well, here's a little taste. It's a card for a baby shower featuring an angelic infant on the front captioned a baby is the sweetest gift. Inside, the words are a gift that keeps on giving and a button - press it.

(SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING)

MONTAGNE: The wailing in this prank card goes for three hours. Even if you rip the card up, it won't stop. Welcome to parenting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.