Trump And Soldier's Father Throw Punches In Media

Published July 31, 2016 at 5:06 PM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We'll start the program today by spending a few minutes on the latest political flare-up this weekend. It began with a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night. Khizr Khan, his wife by his side, talked about the death of their son, a captain in the U.S. Army, in the Iraq war. He and his wife are Muslim-American citizens. He went on to talk about the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KHIZR KHAN: Donald Trump, you're asking Americans to trust you with their future. Let me ask you - have you even read the United States Constitution?

(APPLAUSE)

K. KHAN: You have sacrificed nothing and no one.

MARTIN: Donald Trump reacted on ABC News, which aired this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably - maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me.

MARTIN: Khizr Khan's wife, Ghazala, broke her silence in an interview with MSNBC, where she explained that she did not speak because of her grief - not her religion, as Trump had implied.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GHAZALA KHAN: I cannot even come in the room where his pictures are. And so when I saw the picture on my back, I couldn't take it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.