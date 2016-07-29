Police Officer Shot And Killed, Another Injured After San Diego Traffic Stop

San Diego's police chief says an officer was shot and killed and another was injured after they made a traffic stop late Thursday. A suspect is in custody.

Both officers were assigned to an elite anti-gang unit, police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a late morning news conference. Slain officer Jonathan "J.D." Guzman, who had served 16 years with the force, was a married father of two, Zimmerman said.

The injured officer, Wade Irwin, is in serious condition but expected to live, Zimmerman told reporters. He is also married and has a young child.

She described the incident in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood, in the southern part of the beach-side city at a late-night news conference:

"Two officers put out shortly before 11 o'clock, making a stop. Almost immediately, very shortly after they put out that they were making a stop, they called for emergency cover. Other officers were in the area. They arrived shortly on scene and found both of our officers suffering from gunshot wounds.

"One of the officers was placed in the vehicle of another officer that arrived on scene and taken to the hospital. Heroic efforts by the officers on scene. Heroic efforts by the doctors to save his life, but heartbroken to report that they were unable to save his life and he is deceased."

Zimmerman later said they were still trying to determine whether it was a vehicle stop or a pedestrian stop.

She said the slain officer was shot multiple times to his upper torso. The injured officer was also shot in his upper torso and was transported by medics to a local hospital, she said.

The unnamed suspect was found nearby in a "ravine-type area" and is a Hispanic male adult, Zimmerman said. He sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, she said.

Meanwhile, police have surrounded a house in San Diego "where a potential second suspect may be inside," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said Guzman's wife and two children have been informed.

"He talked about his family all the time," she said. "I personally worked with him when I was a lieutenant at mid-city division. I know him. And this is gut-wrenching. He cared — he came to work every single day just wanting to make a positive difference in the lives of our community. And last night he lost his life trying to make a positive difference and protect our community."

Zimmerman said authorities have both video and ballistic evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.