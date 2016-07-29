© 2021
LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton

By Eyder Peralta,
Meg Kelly
Published July 29, 2016 at 5:27 PM EDT

History was made at the Democratic National Convention this past week. Hillary Clinton, as the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. party, is officially embarking an unprecedented American political campaign.

We asked women — as young as 4 and as old 77 — how much the weight of history factored into their decision. Listen:

LaVon Bracy says she can now honestly tell her granddaughters that they can be president of the United States.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Carmen Guzman of McLean, Va., and originally from Oaxaca, Mexico on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Katherine Hensley says a female presidential candidate has been "a dream."
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Debroah Langhoff says that her mother was born at a time when women didn't have the right to vote and that she would be lying if she said history didn't play a role in her decision to back Clinton.
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Loretta Talbott says Clinton's nomination proves women are just as powerful as men.
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Diana Hatsis-Neuhoff says her decision to now support Clinton had "nothing to do with what was between my legs."
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Eva Smalls with her mother Dawn Smalls (not pictured) says she likes Clinton because "she's a girl."
Meg Kelly / NPR
/
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Meg Kelly