History was made at the Democratic National Convention this past week. Hillary Clinton, as the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. party, is officially embarking an unprecedented American political campaign.

We asked women — as young as 4 and as old 77 — how much the weight of history factored into their decision. Listen:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 0:48

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / LaVon Bracy says she can now honestly tell her granddaughters that they can be president of the United States.

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 1:02

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 1:12

Meg Kelly / NPR / Carmen Guzman of McLean, Va., and originally from Oaxaca, Mexico on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 1:32

Meg Kelly / NPR / Katherine Hensley says a female presidential candidate has been "a dream."

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 1:00

Meg Kelly / NPR / Debroah Langhoff says that her mother was born at a time when women didn't have the right to vote and that she would be lying if she said history didn't play a role in her decision to back Clinton.

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 0:31

Meg Kelly / NPR / Loretta Talbott says Clinton's nomination proves women are just as powerful as men.

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 0:28

Meg Kelly / NPR / Diana Hatsis-Neuhoff says her decision to now support Clinton had "nothing to do with what was between my legs."

LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton Listen • 1:12