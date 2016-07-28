© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Call It A Cat And Cat Game

Published July 28, 2016 at 5:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Boris Johnson was appointed foreign secretary in the U.K., he inherited a roommate at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Palmerston the cat, who's been wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. Just last week, he got in a brawl with the prime minister's cat-in-residence, Larry. This week, another near catastrophe - Palmerston was caught sneaking into 10 Downing Street. Thankfully, the authorities intervened in time to save Larry from further harm. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.