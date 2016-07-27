© 2021
A Hemingway Who Looks Just Like Ernest

July 27, 2016

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. More than 120 white-bearded men gather at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. every year for an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest. And for the first time in 36 years, an actual Hemingway won the competition. Dave Hemingway competed seven times before. He says the key this time - the wool cream-colored fisherman's sweater. Dave is not related to the literary giant, but says they share the same interests - fishing, drinking, women and having a good time. All right. Congratulations, Mr. Hemingway. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.