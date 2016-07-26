Roger Federer Will Sit Out Olympics, Rest Of 2016

Roger Federer won't be competing at the Olympics in Rio next month — or anywhere else, for the rest of the year.

In an announcement on Facebook, he says he needs "more extensive rehabilitation" after knee surgery earlier this year.

Federer, currently the No. 3 ranked men's tennis player in the world, won medals at the last two Olympics — a gold in doubles at Beijing in 2008, and a silver in singles at London in 2012.

He has won a record 17 Grand Slam titles. This January, he became the first male tennis player to win 300 Grand Slam matches.

He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in early February — the first operation of his career. The injury that caused it didn't come on the court. Federer said he tore his cartilage while drawing a bath for his twin daughters, ESPN reports.

Federer was playing again by the end of March.

Michael Dodge / Getty Images / Roger Federer serves in his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych during Day 9 of the 2016 Australian Open on Jan. 26 in Melbourne.

"He hasn't played since losing to Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon semifinals early this month," the AP writes Tuesday. "Federer fell awkwardly during that match and said at the time he wasn't sure how badly he might have been injured."

On Facebook, Federer says his doctors advise him that he needs to take time off "if I want to play on the ATP World Tour injury free for another few years, as I intend to do."

"[T]he silver lining is that this experience has made me realize how lucky I have been throughout my career with very few injuries," he wrote. "I am as motivated as ever and plan to put all my energy towards coming back strong, healthy and in shape to play attacking tennis in 2017."

The seven-time Wimbledon champion turns 35 next month.

