© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pokémon Go Is Everywhere, Even At Foggy Bottom

Published July 25, 2016 at 5:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, State Department briefings can be long - take Friday's. Reporters spent nearly an hour with State Department spokesman John Kirby, and at least one seemed a little distracted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN KIRBY: You're playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren't you?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: I was just keeping an eye on it.

GREENE: Just keeping an eye on it. Well, Kirby kept going, but his own Pokemon curiosity got the best of him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KIRBY: Did you get one?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: No, the signal is not very good.

KIRBY: I'm sorry about that.

GREENE: Let us know if anyone catches that reporter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.