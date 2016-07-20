WATCH: During Turkish Coup Attempt, Man Defies 2 Tanks And Survives

The video is reminiscent of the iconic scene from the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in China: a man standing before a tank on an empty street.

The footage was recorded during the attempted coup last week in Turkey. It shows a man in Istanbul identified by Turkish media as Sabri Unal, a pro-government protester, The Associated Press reports.

The tank he's blocking doesn't stop. The man runs back a few paces, then throws himself on the ground before the tank.

The tank drives right over him — and then he stands back up. The AP reports he remained safely between the treads of the vehicle and was "unscathed."

A second tank comes toward him, and he throws himself down again. This time, the wire service reports, he suffered an arm injury.

You can watch the video here, via CNN.

