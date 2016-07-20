South Korean Task Force Aims To Standardise Menu Translations

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Inaccurate menu translations can be amusing for foreign diners, not so much for officials of South Korea who set up a task force to tackle some of the crazier English, like the menu item six times. What do you think you would get? Steak tartare. Or dynamic stew - really not-so-dynamic whitefish. How about roast grandmother? Ugh (ph), gross, but not as awful as it sounds. It's a pork dish with aged kimchi. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.