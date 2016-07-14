© 2021
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About French Food?

By Natalie Jacewicz
Published July 14, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
The French have a formidable food reputation. How formidable is your knowledge?

To the familiar French national motto "Liberté, égalité, fraternité," one could well add "gastronomie!" The French have been globally renowned for their cuisine for centuries.

So, in honor of Bastille Day, we here at The Salt decided to celebrate with a quiz on French culinary traditions, past and present. May you enjoy the delicious taste of victory!

If the quiz on this page does not work for you, click here.

