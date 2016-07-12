© 2021
'Walking Dead' Town To Get Zombie Geocache Trail

Published July 12, 2016 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of people you see walking around staring at phones. Some are playing a new game called Pokemon Go. But in Woodbury, Ga., something else is happening. The TV show "The Walking Dead" is shot around Woodbury, and soon officials launch a game called Zombie GeoQuest. Fans can use GPS devices to find virtual treasures. So the people carrying phones bumping into trees only seem like zombies - I think. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.