Who Knew? Lettuce Clubs Gain Popularity

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In high school, students are often encouraged to join sports, clubs and student organizations. Well, a new club has been attracting many teens across the country - lettuce clubs - yes, a club where kids competitively eat heads of lettuce. Here are the rules. You have five minutes to eat an entire head of lettuce. The fastest one becomes the president of the club and organizes the competition next year. You can use any sauce you want. And if you can't finish your lettuce, you'll be banned from the club for an entire year. Let us rejoice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.