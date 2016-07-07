© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Twin Sisters Give Birth On The Same Day, At Same Time

Published July 7, 2016 at 7:34 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's a tale of two cities and two sisters - twin sisters who delivered two babies at the same time in different time zones. Leah Rodgers gave birth to a son at 1:18 a.m. Mountain time in Denver this past Thursday. Exactly an hour later in La Jolla, Calif., at 1:18 Pacific time, Leah's twin sister, Sarah Mariuz, welcomed a daughter. Neither were surprised by this coincidence, sighting their twintuition (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.