Attorney General: Hillary Clinton Email Case Is Closed

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, accepting the recommendation of FBI Director James Comey and others in the Department of Justice, is formally closing the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server without bringing any criminal charges.

The investigation centered on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's use of the server while she was secretary of state. Lynch announced the decision in a statement Wednesday, saying Comey and "career prosecutors and agents" unanimously recommended that the investigation be closed without charges.

As NPR has reported, Lynch had previously indicated that she planned to accept the recommendations of agents and prosecutors in the case. She made that announcement following a bipartisan uproar over a meeting between her and former President Bill Clinton.

And on Tuesday, Comey announced that the FBI would be recommending no charges. He roundly criticized Clinton and her team for poor judgment and a lack of caution but said "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring criminal charges based on the evidence.

Comey is set to testify before a congressional panel on Thursday. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is calling him in to ask questions about the investigation into Clinton's emails.

