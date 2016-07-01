Joe Biden: Bernie Sanders Will Endorse Hillary Clinton

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Vice President Joe Biden says he is ready to speak up for the character of Hillary Clinton. He's been talking about the Democratic candidate with our colleague Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: A lot of Americans still don't trust her. That is the word they cite. There's a trust gap when it comes to Hillary Clinton. You're taking her home, I understand, next week.

VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I am.

MARTIN: You're taking her to Scranton...

BIDEN: Yes.

MARTIN: ...Pennsylvania on the campaign trail.

BIDEN: Yes.

MARTIN: How do you help her fix that? Do you think those perceptions of her are fair? This idea...

BIDEN: I don't think they're fair, but I acknowledge they're there. And I think - I hope that I help her just by vouching for her. I mean, most folks back home know me. When you vouch for someone say I'm putting my reputation on the line. I believe this person is a good person, has character, and that's what I'm prepared to do for Hillary.

INSKEEP: This was an interview for NPR's Weekend Edition on Sunday. And it was an example of Biden's talent for just saying things, which is how he made some news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

MARTIN: Bernie Sanders has yet to endorse her officially. He...

BIDEN: Oh, I've talked to Bernie...

MARTIN: ...Hasn't conceded...

BIDEN: ...Bernie's going to endorse her. This is going to work out.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That is Vice President Biden with NPR's Rachel Martin. And you can hear the main part of that interview on NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

INSKEEP: His remark about Sanders provoked a reaction. Yesterday, MSNBC asked Sanders about it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: Joe and I talked about three weeks ago. And as I said, right now my hope is that we can reach an agreement on some very important issues and I can go forward to the millions of people who supported me and say, look, this is the progress that you have made. This is where we're going to go as a country. So I hope it happens. As of this moment, we're not there quite yet.

INSKEEP: Senator Bernie Sanders responding to Joe Biden's prediction that this is going to work out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.