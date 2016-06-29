© 2021
Zuckerberg's Hawaii Neighbors Disgree Over Facebook CEO's Fence

Published June 29, 2016 at 7:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mark Zuckerberg agrees. Build the wall - not the wall Donald Trump talks about. The Facebook founder is having a rock-and-stone wall built around his property in Hawaii. A spokeswoman says he wants to reduce road noise. Some neighbors complain it looks daunting. Yeah, it's a rock wall. But for whatever reason, some neighbors don't mind. Reporters found one neighbor who approves of Zuckerberg's wall. And that neighbor is a software engineer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.