More Songs From Your 'Brexit' Mixtape

RAY SUAREZ, HOST:

Well, we did say we had more Brexit mix for you. That's our U.K.-EU breakup playlist, in case you missed it earlier. We asked you to tweet us some tunes, and did you ever deliver. Hit it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOT LETTING GO")

JESS GLYNNE: (Singing) You were something I can't replace. You made my heart work. You make me stronger. I'm not letting go. I'm not letting go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. We are never, ever, ever...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMETIMES YOU CAN'T MAKE IT ON YOUR OWN")

U2: (Singing) Sometimes you can't make it on your own. Sometimes you can't make it. Best you can do is to fake it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I KNOW IT'S OVER")

THE SMITHS: (Singing) I know it's over, still I cling. I don't know where else I can go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HERE I GO AGAIN")

WHITESNAKE: (Singing) Here I go again on my own, going down the only road I've ever known.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER")

OASIS: (Singing) But don't look back in anger, I heard you say.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FINGS AIN'T WOT THEY USED TO BE")

UNIDENTIFIED ARTIST: (Singing) Things ain't what they used to - there's a lot we used to - things ain't what they used to be.

SUAREZ: Thanks to everyone who helped us out. It's been fun. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.