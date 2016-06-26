'Brexit' Songs: Here Are Your Picks

(SOUNDBITE OF THE CLASH SONG, "SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO")

RAY SUAREZ, HOST:

Yesterday, we asked you to tweet us your suggestions for a Brexit playlist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO")

THE CLASH: (Singing) Should I stay or should I go?

SUAREZ: Lots of you suggested this number by The Clash, and we have to say, yes, we did think about this song. But it seemed like a pre-referendum tune rather than a breakup song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO")

THE CLASH: (Singing) So you got to let me know. Should I stay or should I go?

SUAREZ: Here are some more of your suggestions. And, by the way, we opened it up to all singers, not just Brits.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I THINK WE'RE ALONE NOW")

TIFFANY: (Singing) I think we're alone now. There doesn't seem to be anyone around.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO")

WHAM: (Singing) Wake me up before you go-go. Don't leave me hanging on like a yo-yo. Wake me up before you go-go. I don't want to miss it when you hit that high.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T YOU WANT ME")

THE HUMAN LEAGUE: (Singing) Don't, don't you want me? You know I can't believe it when I hear that you won't see me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T YOU")

SIMPLE MINDS: (Singing) Hey, hey, hey. Oh.

SUAREZ: We'll be back with more Brexit mix later in the show.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T YOU")

SIMPLE MINDS: (Singing) Don't you try and pretend. It's my feeling we'll win in the end... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.