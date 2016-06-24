© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Underwear Stolen From One Seashore In Scotland

Published June 24, 2016 at 6:12 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's always a pain when things get stolen on a visit to the beach - wallet, smartphones, car keys. But at one seashore in Scotland, a group of thieves are focused on snatching some very unusual booty. Kites, local birds of prey, have been stealing swimmers' underwear, weaving them into their nests. Dave Clement, a member of a nearby wildlife group, says the birds have a discerning eye, preferring name brand garments like Armani. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.