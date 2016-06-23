© 2021
Iceland Eliminates Austria In European Soccer Tournament

Published June 23, 2016 at 6:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For Iceland, with its population of 300,000, just being in the Euro soccer championship was a big deal - smallest country in the tournament ever. So after Iceland scored in the final seconds and dramatically upset Austria, Iceland's announcer - I mean, come on, man. Why you so subdued?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Shouting in foreign language).

GREENE: We'll see if he has his voice back for the game against England on Monday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.