Iceland Eliminates Austria In European Soccer Tournament

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For Iceland, with its population of 300,000, just being in the Euro soccer championship was a big deal - smallest country in the tournament ever. So after Iceland scored in the final seconds and dramatically upset Austria, Iceland's announcer - I mean, come on, man. Why you so subdued?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Shouting in foreign language).

