© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

North Korea Test-Fires Two Missiles, And One Isn't Deemed A Failure

By Elise Hu
Published June 22, 2016 at 6:28 AM EDT
A man looks at a television reporting on North Korea's missile launching in Tokyo. North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two medium-range Musudan missiles in quick succession.
A man looks at a television reporting on North Korea's missile launching in Tokyo. North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two medium-range Musudan missiles in quick succession.

North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest in a string of launches that defy a United Nations ban. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the first missile failed not long after it was launched from Wonsan, on North Korea's east coast. The second appears to have flown a distance of 250 miles and reached an altitude of 620 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan, South Korea says.

South Korean Defense Ministry officials believe the missiles were mid-range Musudan missiles, which are designed to fly as far as 2,000 miles. North Korea is believed to have about 30 such missiles, and had previously test-launched Musudans four times since April. All of those launches failed.

That makes the latest of the tests seem relatively more effective and "difficult to say if that comprised a failure," according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

Neighboring Japan, which had put its military on alert yesterday as it detected signs of an impending launch, immediately slammed the provocation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters such acts "cannot be tolerated," according to The Japan Times.

U.S. State Department spokesperson John Kirby issued a statement strongly condemning the tests.

"We intend to raise our concerns at the U.N. to bolster international resolve in holding [North Korea] accountable for these provocative actions," Kirby said.

The U.S. Navy's Pacific Command said the launches did not pose a threat to North America.

The latest military move comes not long after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the need for more dialogue with South Korea. The South dismissed the call, saying it was "insincere" as the North continued its rules-defying missile launches.

Haeryun Kang contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu