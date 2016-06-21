© 2021
Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Found Along Atlanta Road

Published June 21, 2016 at 6:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Olympian Joe Jacobi never thought he'd see his gold medal ever again. It was stolen out of his car weeks ago. Fast forward a few days, 6-year-old Chloe Smith and her dad were taking a walk in Atlanta. And eagle-eyed Chloe found the metal on the side of the road. Yesterday, Jacobi traveled to Atlanta from his Tennessee home to thank Chloe with a $500 reward. So next time your kid finds a shiny treasure on the side of the road, look twice. It may be as close to Olympic glory as you'll get. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.