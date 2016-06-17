© 2021
Dalai Lama Prefers Badminton To Golf, Hasn't Seen 'Caddyshack'

Published June 17, 2016 at 6:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with kudos to Bret Baier. The Fox News host interviewed the Dalai Lama and asked, have you seen the movie "Caddyshack"? In that movie, Bill Murray claims to have caddied for the Dalai Lama.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CADDYSHACK")

BILL MURRAY: (As Carl Spackler) So I'm on the first tee with him. I give him the driver. He hauls off and whacks one - big hitter - long.

INSKEEP: Now the real Dalai Lama has spoken, says he has not seen that movie, doesn't play golf. But he does play badminton. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.