Beehive Hair Designer Dies At 98

Published June 15, 2016 at 7:07 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In 1960, Chicago hairdresser Margaret Vinci Heldt was tired of '50s pageboys and pixies. So she created the beehive. The towering updo was soon seen everyone from The Ronettes to Brigitte Bardot. With enough hairspray and wrapped in toilet paper overnight, the style could last a week. She told clients, I don't care what your husband does from the neck down. I don't want him to touch you from the neck up. Mrs. Heldt passed away at 98. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.