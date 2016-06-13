© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Why Did The Chicken Cross The Sea?

Published June 13, 2016 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So you might be asking why'd the chicken cross the sea? Well, somewhere in the Canary Islands a love story was created between 24-year-old Guriec Soudee and his hen, Monique. The unlikely duo have been sailing around the world for the past two years. Far from farms, Monique is probably the most adventurous chicken on the planet. She's also providing her fellow traveler with something important - meals. She lays about six eggs a week on that boat. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.