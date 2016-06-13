© 2021
Medallion Stolen That Marked The Center Of San Francisco

Published June 13, 2016 at 5:36 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you tell someone to meet you in the center of San Francisco, that spot is now slightly harder to find. Someone stole a medallion, a metal surveyor's disk that marked the city's geographic center. It had been glued to the sidewalk, but apparently not firmly enough. In fairness to the thief, the disk was never in the perfect spot anyway. The actual center of the city is not on the sidewalk but underneath a nearby bush, which remains in place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.