Bretagne, Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Dies At 16

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Firefighters and first responders lined the streets in Houston Monday, saluting a 16-year-old golden retriever who lived a life of service. Bretagne was the last known search and rescue dog from 9/11. She also aided rescue teams during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, among others. In her twilight years, she did slow down. But Bretagne still lent her big heart and comforting ways to kids with special needs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.