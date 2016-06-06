© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Young Dancer Forgoes Princess Getup For Hot Dog Costume

Published June 6, 2016 at 6:52 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In a sea full of Cinderellas, Ariels and Queen Elsas, Ainsley Turner decided to be a hot dog. During princess day in her dance class, Ainsley wore a weenie costume. And in a lineup, next to all the sparkling dresses, she stood straight, beaming with pride. After photos of his daughter in her costume went viral, Ainsley's father Brandon took to Twitter with full admiration. Keep being yourself, Hot Dog Princess. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.