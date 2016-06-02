UCLA Shooter Left Behind A 'Kill List,' Says Police Chief

A man involved in a murder-suicide on the campus of UCLA on Wednesday left behind a "kill list," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck said in an interview with KTLA-TV.

Beck said police found the list while searching Mainak Sarkar's residence in Minnesota. Beck said that a woman who was on the list was later found dead of a gunshot wound.

As we reported, Sarkar shot and killed 39-year-old William Klug, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering. Beck said that another professor was also on the list, but that professor is OK.

Police are now looking for a gray Nissan Sentra that they believe Sarkar used to drive from Minnesota to Los Angeles.

"We don't suspect there are additional victims there," Beck said. "But there will be evidence that will help us to unravel this."

The shooting paralyzed the UCLA campus for hours on Wednesday, as tactical teams worked to make sure there was no active shooter.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Sarkar, 38, had accused the UCLA professor he killed of "stealing his computer code and giving it to someone else." Sarkar, who killed himself after shooting Klug, had been railing against Klug for months on social media, the paper reports.

The Times adds:

"On March 10, Sarkar called the professor a 'very sick person' who should not be trusted.

"'William Klug, UCLA professor is not the kind of person when you think of a professor. He is a very sick person. I urge every new student coming to UCLA to stay away from this guy,' Sarkar wrote. 'He made me really sick. Your enemy is my enemy. But your friend can do a lot more harm. Be careful about whom you trust.'

" A source called the gunman's accusations 'absolutely untrue.'"

