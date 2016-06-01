© 2021
Abandoned Flintstone-Style Car Gets A New Owner

Published June 1, 2016 at 7:07 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Yabba-dabba don't, screamed the Miami Herald headline. This, after a life-sized replica of Fred Flintstone's car, with zebra seats and barrel-like wheels, was set to be destroyed. It was illegally parked for six months on a street in Key West. Now the Key West Women's Club has agreed to take ownership and use it for fundraisers. We suspect Betty and Wilma would approve.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE FLINTSTONES")

ALAN REED: (Shouting, as Fred Flintstone) Wilma.

CHANG: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.