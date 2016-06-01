Abandoned Flintstone-Style Car Gets A New Owner

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Yabba-dabba don't, screamed the Miami Herald headline. This, after a life-sized replica of Fred Flintstone's car, with zebra seats and barrel-like wheels, was set to be destroyed. It was illegally parked for six months on a street in Key West. Now the Key West Women's Club has agreed to take ownership and use it for fundraisers. We suspect Betty and Wilma would approve.

