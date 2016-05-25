© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Charity Football Game With Firefighters Gets Heated

Published May 25, 2016 at 6:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the tale of a bloody brawl at a football game. It happened on Coney Island over the weekend. And luckily, plenty of police and firefighters were on hand. Well, OK, they were fighting each other when a charity game between the two departments got heated. The police said in a statement yesterday, quote, "football is a competitive sport, whether it's the NFL Super Bowl or the annual NYPD-FDNY challenge," which, for the record, New York's finest won by a score of 29-13. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.