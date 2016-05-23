Tufts University Grads Hear From Several Commencement Speakers

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At Tufts University yesterday, there were several commencement speakers, actor Hank Azaria and also the characters he plays on "The Simpsons," like the Comic Book Guy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

HANK AZARIA: (As the Comic Book Guy) Life is like the "Star Wars" movies. Some of it is great. Some of it sucks. But you have no choice but to sit through all of it.

GREENE: And, of course, Chief Wiggum.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

AZARIA: (As Chief Wiggum) If a cop even thinks that you're going to throw up in their backseat, they will immediately let you go.

