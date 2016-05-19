© 2021
Zoo In Taipei Releases Proof-Of-Life Photo Of Panda Rumored To Be Dead

Published May 19, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The zoo in Taiwan has proved its prized panda is alive and well after Chinese media published stories that Tuan Tuan had died. He'd been a valuable gift from China, so that didn't look good. The Taipei Zoo responded by posting a proof of life normally reserved for kidnapped humans. A photo of the precious panda posed behind that day's newspapers, very much alive, along with the message don't believe rumors. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.