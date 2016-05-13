© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Abandoned Pet Pig Found Safe After Fort McMurray Evacuations

Published May 13, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When fires swept through Alberta, Canada, families had to pick up and go, sometimes leaving behind beloved animals. For one family it was Marshall, they're beer-loving pig. The black-furred, white-tailed pig was known for gulping down unattended beers. His family hoped they'd find him in a neighbor's yard searching for derelict beer cans. But they had to wait until they saw a picture online of a police officer feeding Marshall something else he really likes to consume - watermelon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.