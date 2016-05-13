Abandoned Pet Pig Found Safe After Fort McMurray Evacuations

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When fires swept through Alberta, Canada, families had to pick up and go, sometimes leaving behind beloved animals. For one family it was Marshall, they're beer-loving pig. The black-furred, white-tailed pig was known for gulping down unattended beers. His family hoped they'd find him in a neighbor's yard searching for derelict beer cans. But they had to wait until they saw a picture online of a police officer feeding Marshall something else he really likes to consume - watermelon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.