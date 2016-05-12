© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

For A Limited Time, Budweiser Will Call Itself 'America'

Published May 12, 2016 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a case of patriotic branding that involves a case of beer. This year, of course, is a presidential election. The Olympics are coming up. There's July 4. And all this led Budweiser to make a decision. They're renaming their beer America until after the general election. Yes, you'll be cracking open a can of America. Mixed reaction on social media - one person on Twitter wished America could be a better beer. Another suggested America rebrand itself Budweiser. This is Beverage Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.