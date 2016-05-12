Domino's Calls 911 After Regular Customer Is Absent

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In times of crisis, we rely on friends and family, or in the case of one pizza lover, the delivery person. Managers at a Domino's in Salem, Ore., were worried. One of their daily customers hadn't ordered a pizza in 11 days. So a driver was sent to check on him, and the lights were on, but no answer. After a call to 911, Kirk Alexander was taken to the hospital, but was soon enjoying visits from the folks at Domino's. It's MORNING EDITION.