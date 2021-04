Name Of London's Mayor-Elect Isn't Lost On William Shatner

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After winning London's elections, Sadiq Khan became the first Muslim mayor of any major Western capital. Among the well-wishers...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN")

WILLIAM SHATNER: (As Capt. Kirk) Khan. Khan.

MONTAGNE: Capt. Kirk, a.k.a. William Shatner, tweeted.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

(Reading) Khan. Congratulations, Mr. Mayor.

MONTAGNE: Proving the new mayor was unfazed by the fact that "Star Trek's" Khan was Capt. Kirk's nemesis, he responded by following the actor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.